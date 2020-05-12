Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell explained that in at least seven cities the epidemic curve is on the rise, while in five it is in decline

The undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, noted that the departure of the measures of the National Day of Healthy Distance, which ends this May 30.

He added that in this sense “it is no longer convenient to maintain a generalized intensity of confinement because there is a significant disparity between the zones in their intensity of transmission.”

The epidemic curves are predictions that will be fulfilled only if we continue attending the National Day of Sana Distance until May 30. We are preparing the exit of the measures, which will include prevention and health security interventions. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/XR4Y7q8qdp – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 12, 2020

The federal official stressed that only if the measures of healthy distance predictions of case de-escalation will be fulfilled.

“We are preparing the exit of the measures, which will include prevention and health security interventions,” he said.

COVID-19 epidemic curve rises in 7 cities

During the press conference on the situation of COVID-19 in Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell reported that seven cities have an increase in cases, according to his epidemic curve and according to the prediction of the peak on May 8.

In the region Puebla-Tlaxcala, and the cities of Veracruz, Oaxaca, Cuernavaca (Morelos), as well as in Acapulco (Warrior), Guadalajara (Jalisco) and Monterrey (Nuevo León), it has been detected that the cases are on the rise.

On the contrary, five cities have a stage of slope. These are Beautiful villa (Tabasco), Culiacan (Sinaloa), Tijuana (Baja California), Cancun (Quintana Roo) and the Valley of Mexico region.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital