Mass protests across the United States seem to have finally grabbed
the attention of politicians.
Some even claim that the arrests of the four policemen involved
in the death of the African American George Floyd it was a direct result of the
demonstrations.
“It has forced the Justice Department and Police departments to take action that is beneficial to the rest of the community,” said activist Roland Roebuck.
The message reached the doors of politicians in Washington, both in
the Senate as in the House of Representatives. And is that the legislators are
prepare to reveal ambitious proposals to reform the system
Police.
“There are good policemen. But there are bad cops too. And the reality, I don’t know
can accept the abuse of police power against any citizen “,
said Democratic Senator Bob Menéndez.
Some want to eliminate police practices like those
ended George Floyd’s life.
Others speak of ending the immunity that protects some officers
in court and end the program that sends military equipment to police departments
premises, such as the one used this week to disperse protesters outside of
the White House. The images caused so much controversy that this Thursday the prosecutor
General of the country was forced to explain.
In the Senate, Republican Lindsay Graham has already scheduled a hearing for
address the issue of police and race.
Although there, the Republican majority leader, Mitch McConnell, has not
committed to allowing a vote. And many doubt that something concrete happens in full
electoral year.
The Lower House could vote as soon as later this month.
Any measure that comes out of Congress would have to be approved by the
President Donald Trump.