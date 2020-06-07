Mass protests across the United States seem to have finally grabbed

the attention of politicians.

Some even claim that the arrests of the four policemen involved

in the death of the African American George Floyd it was a direct result of the

demonstrations.

“It has forced the Justice Department and Police departments to take action that is beneficial to the rest of the community,” said activist Roland Roebuck.

The message reached the doors of politicians in Washington, both in

the Senate as in the House of Representatives. And is that the legislators are

prepare to reveal ambitious proposals to reform the system

Police.

“There are good policemen. But there are bad cops too. And the reality, I don’t know

can accept the abuse of police power against any citizen “,

said Democratic Senator Bob Menéndez.

Some want to eliminate police practices like those

ended George Floyd’s life.

Others speak of ending the immunity that protects some officers

in court and end the program that sends military equipment to police departments

premises, such as the one used this week to disperse protesters outside of

the White House. The images caused so much controversy that this Thursday the prosecutor

General of the country was forced to explain.

In the Senate, Republican Lindsay Graham has already scheduled a hearing for

address the issue of police and race.

Although there, the Republican majority leader, Mitch McConnell, has not

committed to allowing a vote. And many doubt that something concrete happens in full

electoral year.

The Lower House could vote as soon as later this month.

Any measure that comes out of Congress would have to be approved by the

President Donald Trump.