After playing the god for a decade at Marvel, Chris Hemsworth really became one, adored by millions of fans around the world. For the needs of his new film, the action thriller Tyler Rake, the Australian had to go back down to Earth and play a broken man, both morally and physically.

With his face covered in earth and blood, Chris Hemsworth tries to make people forget Marvel’s extravagant thunder god: “I didn’t want the spectator to say to himself when he saw him coming: ‘Oh, it’s Thor'”, says at BFMTV Sam Hargrave, director of Tyler Rake. “Chris’s problem is that he’s so handsome … The more soil and blood we put on his face, the more beautiful he got. We had a hard time damaging it.”

After half a dozen years devoted to developing comic characters on screen (Ghostbusters, Thor: Ragnarok), Chris Hemsworth rediscovers with Tyler Rake the intensity of his first dramatic roles (Rush, Hacker). In line with the Arnold Schwarzenegger of Commando, Chris Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a mercenary hired to save the son of a kidnapped Bangladeshi businessman.

“I was Chris Evans’ understudy when I met Chris Hemsworth”

Chris Hemsworth works here as a family, under the direction of Sam Hargrave, stunt coordinator for the last two Avengers, who signs his first film with Tyler Rake. “I met Chris in 2011,” he recalls. “We were both working on the first Avengers. I was Chris Evans’ understudy [l’interprète de Captain America, NDLR]. We got along very well. We were the same age. He practiced martial arts. “

Tyler Rake was born on the set of Avengers Infinity War, during a discussion between Sam Hargrave and his mentor, director Joe Russo, with whom he worked since Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2013).

“He told me that he had the perfect first film for me and handed me the Tyler Rake script. It turns out that I had already read it seven years ago, when his name was still Ciudad. I enjoyed it very much. “

At the time, Dwayne Johnson had signed on to play the main character.

“The action of the film was then located in another region of the world, in South Africa, but it contained the same ingredients, the same humanity. I accepted his proposal immediately,” adds Sam Hargrave. Netflix entered the equation when Chris Hemsworth was chosen for the main role: “We accepted because they were the ideal partners for this project,” said the director today.

An immersive scene

Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave co-designed a visceral action movie, the culmination of which is a fifteen-minute sequence shot. This very immersive scene, almost without music, stages a chase between Chris Hemsworth and hitmen who alternates car hunting, infiltration and hand-to-hand combat. A sequence inspired by Ronin with Robert de Niro, but also John Wick, The Raid and Hong Kong cinema of the 1990s.

“We prepared this scene for almost three months,” said Sam Hargrave. “We spent a lot of time finding the places, to make sure that each member of the team knew what to do. We filmed for ten days. These are several clips that it’s more than a fitting fixture. When Chris knocks on a door, we’re in one place in town. When he enters the room, we’re in another. We had to do it for logistical reasons. “We wanted this sequence to place the spectator in real time in the mental space of Tyler Rake. We wanted the audience to do the mission with him, to feel with him adrenaline.”

As the recent success on Netflix of the French thriller The Earth and the Blood shows, the platform has become the land of reception for this type of cinema: “Theaters are now mainly reserved for big event films, super films heroes … The great thing about Netflix is ​​that they provide space for movies like Tyler Rake. These realistic action movies no longer have room in multiplexes, but audiences still appreciate them as much ! ”