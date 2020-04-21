SÃO PAULO – The Federal Revenue has decided to institute lawsuits against those responsible for importing 107 respirators acquired by the Maranhão government. In a note released on Monday, 20, the IRS informs that registered a police report with the Civil Police of Maranhão on the 15th, when details about the purchase of the equipment surfaced, in addition to promoting the “competent tax procedures” and “representation to the criminal prosecution bodies” of the State for the case to be investigated. The state government denies that the acquisition of equipment is illegal.

The acquisition of respirators by the Flávio Dino government (PCdoB) occurred thanks to a cinematographic operation, which involved the participation of local businessmen, rental of planes, surveillance of equipment from the Chinese factory, a detour of route in Ethiopia and a dribble to the IRS Federal.

Before purchase, the the government of Maranhão was crossed three times by the United States, Germany and by the federal government itself, which used a newly approved law to order all respirators in production by a company in São Paulo with which the Maranhão people tried to close a deal.

According to the IRS note, the operation was “illegal”. According to reports by airport officials, when the cargo arrived at the site there was no tax official on duty. In order to expedite the removal of the equipment and fearing that respirators would be confiscated by the Union, the state secretary for Industry and Commerce, Simplício Araújo, responsible for the operation, signed a term of commitment committing himself to return the following day to comply with bureaucratic procedures.

“The removal of the equipment did not comply with the legal requirements for regular customs clearance, having been removed without prior licensing by Anvisa and without authorization from the Revenue Inspectorate in São Luís,” says the note.

According to the Treasury, in recent weeks “countless imports of products of this nature” have been released in “minimum times” thanks to a normative instruction that makes it possible to expedite the clearance of equipment used to combat the new coronavirus.

According to the IRS, the equipment will continue to be used to prevent losses to patients and a representative of the State will be appointed as a faithful depositary while the process is in progress.

Maranhão did not practice any illegality in the purchase of respirators. Goods are legal, they exist, they are saving lives. The IRS can open the procedure you want and we will meet your requirements. We just don’t accept meaningless threats or harassment. – Flávio Dino (@FlavioDino) April 20, 2020

Flávio Dino denies illegality in the purchase of respirators

The governor of Maranhão spoke about the situation, which he called “blatant”, on social networks. “Maranhão did not practice any illegality in the purchase of respirators. Goods are legal, they exist, they are saving lives. The Revenue can open the procedure you want and we will meet your requirements. We just do not accept threats or senseless persecution”, he published.

Flávio Dino also published a video that he would have received from a doctor. In the recording, a patient appears on a bed equipped with a respirator. “The federal government claims that they were bought illegally (respirators) and says that I will be prosecuted for them. For the heralds of death, I inform you that there is a life being saved there. Threats will not keep me from this commitment,” he declared.

