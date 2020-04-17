After dismissing Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM-MS), President Jair Bolsonaro confronted Mayor Maia Rodrigo (DEM-RJ) last night. He said, in an interview with the CNN TV network, that his performance is “terrible” and insinuated that the congressman was plotting against his government. In response, Maia stated that he will not attack Bolsonaro.

“The feeling I have is that he does not want to alleviate the problems. He wants to attack the federal government, stick the knife in. It seems that the intention is to get me out of the government. I want to believe that he is wrong,” said Bolsonaro.

Hours before the president’s interview with CNN, Maia had signed a joint note with Senate President Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) in defense of Mandetta, also affiliated with his party. “The minister’s responsible and dedicated work was irreparable. His departure, for the country as a whole, at this serious moment, is certainly not positive and will be felt by all of us”, wrote the two parliamentarians.

The day before, the Board of Directors of the Chamber gave Bolsonaro a 30-day deadline to present the results of his exams for covid-19 to the House. Bolsonaro did the tests to detect the new coronavirus on March 12 and 17, after returning from an official mission in the United States. On both occasions, the president informed, via social networks, that the tests were negative for the disease, but did not display a copy of the result.

Despite the attacks made yesterday, Bolsonaro said, during the interview, that he is not breaking with Congress and that he is willing to dialogue with parliamentarians. “Brazil does not deserve what Mr. Rodrigo Maia is doing. Bad performance. I am not breaking with Parliament, no. Quite the contrary.”

Bolsonaro accused the mayor of driving the country into chaos with “scandalous” economic measures, such as emergency aid to states and municipalities. He also criticized the virtual vote in the Chamber, adopted after the coronavirus pandemic. “It seems that the intention is different, that he is leading the country into chaos. These measures are scandalous. This form of internet voting prevents a better debate.”

Maia was still accused of wanting to assume the Presidency. “I am very sorry for the position of Rodrigo Maia, who decided to assume the role of the executive. He has to respect me as chief executive,” he said.

Reaction

Maia reacted to the criticisms, also in an interview with CNN: “The president attacks with an old policy trick, with the resignation he wants to change the topic”, said Maia, who said he had no intention of harming the government. “The president will not have attacks on me. He throws stones and Parliament will throw flowers,” he added.

Earlier, House and Senate leaders reported fears that the resignation would harm the fight against the new coronavirus in the country. In addition, parliamentarians demanded the new minister, Nelson Teich, to adopt a scientific agenda.

“Most Brazilians and Brazilians hope that President Jair Bolsonaro has not dismissed Mandetta in order to insist on a stance that undermines the need for social distance and encourages a false conflict between health and the economy,” says the joint note from the presidents of House and Senate.

In Congress, there are fears that switching staff will cause confusion in fighting the pandemic. “I only regret that, in the moment of a serious crisis in Brazil and in the world, this substitution will eventually cause a little disturbance in the set of acts that are being taken,” said Senate Vice President Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG) , wishing success to the substitute.

In the opposition, parliamentarians criticized Bolsonaro. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

See too:

Bolsonaro visits campaign hospital work in Goiás city next to Caiado and Mandetta

.