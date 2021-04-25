‘After: Lost Souls’: Trailer and new poster

Trailer and new poster of ‘After: Lost Souls’, third installment of the saga starring Josephine Langford and Hero Finnes-TiffinThe film, distributed by Diamond Films, will hit theaters on September 3

When Tessa (Josephine Langford) makes the most important decision of his life, everything changes. The secrets that come to light about his family and Hardin’s (Hero Finnes-Tiffin) jeopardize your relationship and your future together. Tessa’s life begins to fall apart and nothing will be as before. Although she knows that Hardin loves her, these two lost souls are surrounded by jealousy, hatred … and forgiveness. Until now, love was enough to keep your relationship afloat, but is it really still worth it?

Diamond Films will take to theaters on September 3 ‘After: Lost Souls’, third installment of the saga that adapts the novels of Anna Todd, who also participates in the script of the films, this time directed by Castille Landon.

The books have been released in more than 30 countries and have been translated into more than 15 languages, reaching more than 15 million copies sold worldwide. In Spain, published by Planeta, more than 1 million copies have been sold.

At the moment, the fourth installment is confirmed, which will be entitled ‘After: Infinite love’ and which will mean the outcome of the love story starring Tessa and Hardin.

