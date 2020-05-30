After a prolonged period of success, Williams considers selling his famed Formula One team due to financial problems.

The Williams Grand Prix Holdings group recorded a loss of £ 13m ($ 16m) for the year ending in 2019, according to its most recent financial results released on Friday, after having made a profit of 12 £ 9 million ($ 15.9 million) in 2018.

“As part of this new strategic direction, the WGPH board is undertaking an analysis of all the different strategic options available … including a potential sale of the entire company,” Williams said in a statement. “(The company) confirms that it is in preliminary discussions with a small number of groups regarding a potential investment.”

Founded by Frank Williams in 1966, Williams is the third most successful Formula One team, with nine team titles and seven driver titles.

However, in recent years he has struggled to finish last in the team standings in 2018 and 2019. In those two seasons combined, Williams only added eight points despite using engines provided by world champion Mercedes. .

F1 faces an economically difficult time in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 season has yet to start, and four of his races have been canceled and another six postponed.

Williams dominated for long periods of the 1980s and 1990s, winning multiple championships with drivers such as Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, and Damon Hill.

But its competitiveness has decreased this century.

While Williams enjoyed a brief streak of revival from 2014 to 2017, when he finished in third place twice and then fifth place twice, the team has lost pace.

Williams battled enormously last year, scoring just one point with Polish pilot Robert Kubica’s 10th place finish at the German Grand Prix in July last year.

“The financial results for 2019 reflect a recent decline in competitiveness of the F1 operation and the consequent reduction in commercial rights revenue,” said Williams CEO Mike O’Driscoll. “After four years of very solid performance in the FIA ​​F1 Constructors’ Championship during which we claimed two third places and two fifths more, we have had a very difficult couple of seasons.”