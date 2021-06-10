After losing to Canelo, BJ Saunders is already thinking about retirement

The defeat and injury suffered by the Briton, Billy Joe Saunders, at the hands of the Mexican, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, it cost him a lot, not only to lose the title, but also would be leaving his career as a boxerAt least that’s how the European boxer let him see it.

In interview for Talksports, BJ Saunders, He spoke about his future in the ring, mentioned that he will speak with his family and that if necessary could hang the gloves permanently.

“My dad will have a lot to say. It is 50/50. Whatever I think, I’ll have one or a couple more fights, they must be the right fights. If he says, ‘Drop it son’ that’s probably what I’ll doExplained the Briton.

After losing with Canelo, BJ Saunders He had to undergo surgery on the right cheekbone, this due to the constant blows he received in his fight against the Mexican.

In the meantime, Canelo hopes that in the coming weeks the announcement of their meeting will be announced before Caleb Plant.

