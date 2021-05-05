“After losing the second set I was really screwed”

The Spanish Roberto Bautista, ninth seed, who suffered against the Italian Marco Cecchinato, coming from the previous phase, until winning in three sets, he recognized the blow that meant losing the second set after having three match points.

“I was mad. Fucking. The match balls have gone very fast. When there is tension in Madrid it affects you a little more. The good thing is that I have continued to want to win and from the stick of losing the second set I have managed to overcome those bad thoughts of ‘shit in the sea’ and win the game, “said the Spanish tennis player.

Roberto Bautista does not explain how he missed the second set: “The match was quite controlled and suddenly I found myself in the tiebreak when I had made merits to win in two sets. It got dirty and muddled a bit and we played the game. third set. I’m happy to have carried the game forward and to be in the second round. You have to fight every round. “

The Spanish tennis player will face the American in the second round John isner. “It is going to be a difficult game. I do not think there will be a lot of play. Difficult to subtract from him. I will try to concentrate on my serve. All the games against him are even. At the moment I am happy with the game that I have taken forward,” concluded Roberto Bautista.