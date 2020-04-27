Fábio Assunção posed shirtless and moved the web this Sunday (26) when declaring: ‘To the despair of many, I woke up like this …’. The actor, who lost 28 kilos recently after devoting himself to diet and exercise, is on the air in the replay of the soap opera ‘Totalmente Demais’. Fábio’s casting partner, Marina Ruy Barbosa joked: ‘Look at him! Affronts! ‘

Fábio Assunção lost 28 kilos for his next character and is transforming his body with the help of personal trainer Chico Salgado, darling of celebrities like Grazi Massafera, Angélica and Carolina Dieckmann, for those who usually give group training. This Sunday (26) the actor published a photo without a shirt and, showing his fit physique, joked: “To the despair of many, I woke up like this …”. Many netizens praised the artist’s determination and good form and Marina Ruy Barbosa, on the air with Fábio in the replay of the soap opera “Totalmente Demais”, back on TV Globo because of the Coronavirus pandemic, vibrated: “Look at him !! ! Afrontoso !!! “.

Fábio Assunção explains weight loss: ‘Diet and exercises’

To lose 28 kg in just 5 months, Fábio Assunção had the help of a specialized team. “We did a very hard job, but with results. We formed a team: Chico Salgado (trainer), Roberto Zagury (endocrinologist) and Adriana Tannury (nutritionist). Outside the house staff, Lu (personal assistant) and a cook”, said. And detailed: I lost 27.5 kg. I went from 31% body fat to 12%. I have been following the diet to the letter since October 14 and training has been going on since the 9th of that month “.

Personal congratulates Fábio Assunção for his dedication

In his social network, Chico Salgado, who during the quarantine has been giving virtual classes to Bruna Marquezine and other famous people, highlighted the dedication of Fábio Assunção. “No words for your commitment, my friend. This post is to say that I miss you and very proud of the work we did and we will continue. These 5 months we spent together were very important in my life. I can’t wait for this to pass. give you a hug and come back with our training. We know that our transformation is daily and we are very far from the ‘end’, we are just at the beginning of our life project! “.

Fábio Assunção is away from his children in quarantine

Father of João, 17, and Ella, 9, Fábio Assunção is away from his children during social isolation because of the Coronavirus. “They are with their mothers in São Paulo. It brings me deep sadness. But we talk on video every day, without exception. We chat about everyday matters, about our activities or about anything they bring. ( The virtual contact) has been good on this side, it alleviates the lack of physical proximity that we always had “, said the artist, who had an intimate video leaked on social networks.

