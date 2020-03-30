Welterweights Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington joins the list of fighters ready to save the UFC 249 undercard.

The stellar fight of PPV, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson, is in doubt. The slight return to Russia to finish his preparation, but now he’s stranded in his native country after the travel ban to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Covington, a former interim welterweight champion, expressed this Monday your interest in facing Woodley.

The offer still stands @ufc. I’ll go full Teddy Roosevelt & beat the breaks off @TWooodley live from The @WhiteHouse lawn! Save sports and make it free on @ESPN for the people! Im in such a giving mood I’ll even arrange a tour of the oval office for Tyrone, since Obama never did.

– Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 30, 2020

“The offer still stands @ufc. I’ll get to Teddy Roosevelt and stop @TWooodley live from the @WhiteHouse pitch! Save the sport and do it for free on @ESPN for the people! I’m in such a good mood that I’ll even organize a tour of the oval office for Tyrone, since Obama never did. ”

Woodley, a former welterweight champion in the division, said he is willing to fight the April 18th.

@ufc Me vs Qweefington April 18th unless Tony wanna roll back up to his Ultimate Fighter weight for the bag. WW bout won’t take no cheese out his LW macaroni.

– Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) March 30, 2020

@Ufc Me vs. Qweefington on April 18 unless Tony wants to return to his Ultimate Fighter weight for the sack. The WW fight won’t get any cheese out of their LW macaroons. ”.

Woodley Y Covington they used to train together in the American Top Team But they became rivals after statements on social networks and in the press. They were both going to face each other in 2018 but it never happened.

Covington offered to face Woodley in the event of March 21st after the event of London to U.S, after Leon Edwards will leave the billboard. But the organization had to cancel the event after the recommendation not to hold events with more than 10 people.

In the morning of this Monday, UFC offered to Justin Gaethje like new combat for Ferguson, but at the moment there is no agreement between both parties. UFC 249 to be held in Brooklyn, You have to confirm your card shortly.