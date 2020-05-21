Determination begins to take effect next Monday, 25; State has 634 deaths from the disease

The governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino (PCdoB), announced in a statement on Wednesday, 20, that the State will begin a “gradual” process of releasing economic activities starting next Monday, 25. In the declaration, Dino stated that the reopening will be divided by sectors, which will follow health and safety protocols that will be approved by Casa Cìvil.

The governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino (PCdoB); ‘We have a President of the Republic who hates political pluralism’, says

Photo: Gilson Teixeira / Press Release / Estadão Content

The gradual reopening of the economy should extend for 45 days. According to the governor, the decree that restricts commercial activities and the circulation of people to combat the new coronavirus pandemic will be maintained throughout the state until Sunday, 24.

The determination allows the family businesses, that is, places where only the owner and people in his family group work. The definition applies to all small businesses in Maranhão that have this characteristic. Traders must follow the protocols hygiene, respiratory etiquette, adopt the use of masks and practice social distancing. “For other economic segments, the release will depend on the approval, by the Casa Civil, of sectorial health protocols that are already being elaborated”, explained Dino.

The announcement occurs after Maranhão registered the mark of 15,114 cases of covid-19 and 634 deaths from the disease. The state is the 7th in the ranking of the country with more confirmed cases and deaths from the new coronavirus.

