After last minute drama in June, Lucas Mineiro quickly returns to BRAVE CF 53 in Kazakhstan

ALMATY, Kazakhstan._ Former world champion of BRAVE Combat Federation Lucas «Mineiro» Martins had a real rollercoaster of emotions in June, when he was scheduled to make his comeback fight after a two-year hiatus and saw his fight against Marcel Grabinski was canceled literally minutes before the strike.

On the occasion, Grabinski fell ill and was deemed unable to compete by medical staff, having banned his participation in the night’s main event for BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here, in Belarus.

Notice

But Mineiro will return quickly, as officials from BRAVE CF confirmed that the former champion will be part of the next BRAVE CF 53 card, scheduled for August 21 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The opponent of Martins in the next lightweight fight, whether he will be rebooked against Grabinski or meet a new opponent.

Full information on the fight will be confirmed in the coming days. BRAVE CF 53 marks the second visit of the truly global promotion of MMA to Kazakhstan and will be held in partnership with local Octagon League promoters.

Advertisement