After knocking out Donald Cerrone in the co-star of UFC Vegas 26, Alex Morono asks that “Cowboy” not be fired

Responsible for extending the losing streak of Donald cerrone on UFCAlex Morono was humble when speaking about the veteran. After knocking out “Cowboy” at the UFC Vegas 26 co-feature, he was just respectful and asked that UFC don’t fire the American.

At a press conference after the event, Morono spoke of the subject.

“At least one more. I hope he gets the opportunity to choose his next challenges. He did a grappling fight with RDA. The fight against Niko wasn’t a bad fight, it was competitive. Niko is a wild guy. The fight against Pettis, I think he won. I think he deserves one more fight, if he wants to retire with a victory ”, explained Morono.

With a new defeat, Cerrone I complicate its phase much more in UFC. The new defeat made the veteran with the most victories within the organization obtain his sixth bout without finding victory.

The former lightweight belt challenger, Cerrone is considered one of the most charismatic fighters in the history of the UFC. Owner of a rare streak in the Octagon, the “Cowboy” He admitted that he is in the final stretch of his career.

It is not yet known what is next for Cerrone. After the tie with Niko Price, on UFC Vegas 11, the UFC president, Dana White He publicly asked him to consider withdrawal.