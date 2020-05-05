Just a few days ago, the journalist Jorge Ramos was interviewed by his partner, the presenter Chiquinquirá Delgado, where he spoke of the relationship they have had for more than nine years and revealed that he would not go through the altar again. However, now the Venezuelan confessed that they did marry, although it was symbolic.

During a conversation on the program ‘Charlas con Luz … Ma’, which is led by the journalist and executive producer of Despierta América, Luz María Doria, Chiqui said that she and the Noticiero Univision journalist married symbolically in a ritual in India and who subsequently gave him a ring in Paris.

The Venezuelan showed the photo of that wedding, which is framed and boasted “in the room.” They were precisely talking about the photo when Jorge Ramos joined them for a few minutes and the couple insisted that both already had experiences with the marriage that they do not want to repeat, so they have established their relationship as they discovered that it works for them.

In 2014, on a visit to the Despierta América forum, Chiqui gave some hints of the ritual he would have done with Ramos in India and also confirmed that he had given him a spectacular ring.

It should be noted that the admired couple has already passed the altar twice and due to the experience they had they do not want to remarry.

The interview with Jorge Ramos

In the commented interview that Delgado did to his boyfriend in El Break at 7, the also writer explained his reasons for not remarrying, and assured that his girlfriend thinks the same way.

“Would you marry again?” Asked the former partner of Daniel Sarcos, to which he replied: “Is it a proposal?”, She answers with a laugh, and continues: “I do not think so. I think we are two very free spirits who have learned what has not worked for you and me and we know what does work for us. And I think that this (their courtship) works wonderfully for us, I wouldn’t change it for anything. ”

A love story

The couple has been together for almost a decade. They met during an Univision network event. She had been in the United States for a few months after her life in her native Venezuela, so a closeness arose and he served as her friend’s foot to assume the new American culture.

At the time of meeting, both came from love breaks: she had just divorced from the presenter Daniel Sarcos and he had ended his courtship with Ana de la Reguera.

However, from the beginning of 2011 they decided to give themselves a new opportunity in love and since then, as she said, “we have achieved that balance. There is no difference between your children or mine, everyone is the same for us.”

