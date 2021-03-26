After horrible smell mother and autistic son found dead in NYCHA apartment in Queens



Tragedy in Astoria, Queens.

Photo: Mariela Lombard / El Diario NY

A 75-year-old woman and her autistic son were found dead inside their apartment in a NYCHA building in Queens early yesterday morning.

Police officers showed up at the Astoria Houses apartment around 12:25 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports from neighbors about bad smell coming from the residence.

The mother was found dead in bed. His son lay on the floor in a hallway. Both bodies were partially decomposed, said the police. Their names have not been released.

Researchers believe that the mother died of natural causes, and since her autistic son may not have been able to care for himself, he passed away shortly thereafter.

Neighbors told police they hadn’t seen either of them in over a month. Autopsies have been scheduled to determine exactly the causes of the deaths, the Daily News reported.