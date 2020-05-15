Few days ago, Giorgio Chiellini He published his autobiography and in various excerpts gave his opinion on several footballers who were his companions. The first to link her were Mario Balotelli and Felipe Melo. The Italian defender did not shut up and criticized them strongly.

“Mario Balotelli is a negative person who has no respect for the group. In the 2013 Confederations Cup he did not throw a hand and I would have given him two slaps, he deserved them. And even worse was Felipe Melo: the worst of the worst. I can’t stand people who have no respect and who always go against it. You were always on the brink of fighting with him. I also told the management: it was a bad apple, “Chiellini had said.

Although, that was not all. The one who linked her now was Arturo vidal, who also had a partner in Juventus: “The footballer is not a demon or a saint, the distinction that must be made is another, that is, between the real and the false. Someone like Vidal sometimes went out and drank more than he should, everyone knows, you can say that alcohol was his weak point“

“We do not discuss the quality, nor the person, for this. Weaknesses are part of human nature, they count the consequences that they can have in a group. The great Arturo, a few times a year, did not show up to train, or if he did, he came saying that he was still very happy, let’s say, but the limp never won“Chiellini argued about the current footballer in Barcelona.

And finally, he also cited the Uruguayan Paolo Montero: “When his performance had slowed down, Moggi went to see him and said, ‘Paolo, please stop staying home for the night.’ Vidal was also like this. We were in Miami the night before the last workout before The next morning, Arturo was out of sight. He was in bed and they had to forcefully throw him away. “

“After ten minutes in which Arturo still seemed drunk and didn’t even see the ball pass, he finished the training that was running like a madman … What do you want to say to that person, who among other things brings joy to the group? In addition to being a pilot, fighter and great champion … “, he closed.

