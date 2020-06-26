The final fight of Paige VanZant’s current UFC deal will take place at UFC 251 on July 11 against Amanda Ribas and then also influencer has made it clear that she is determined to prove her worth as a free agent.

“I have my heart set and nobody is going to change my mind that I am fighting my contract. I don’t know where my future is, I really do not know. I think it is an exciting thing in my life. I have been with the UFC for six years, and during this time I am still, which is crazy, in the same contract before fighting Rose (Namajunas) at age 22, and now I’m 26“

With over 2.5 million fans on Instagram, Paige VanZant has made a very lucrative career outside of wrestling as an influencer that promotes a variety of brands, and as such doesn’t feel pressured to accept a UFC deal if you feel that you will not represent your worth as a fighter and sports star.

Paige VanZant is an interesting case. On the one hand, He has done exceptionally well to take advantage of all the opportunities presented to him thanks to the exposure he received while being in the UFC, from Dancing With The Stars to becoming an Instagram star, and as such you are in a strong financial position to stand firm and seek the most lucrative fight deal you can get.

At the same time, there are reasons why he’s still at the same salary level he was four years ago, and that is largely due to the fact that has struggled with injuries, slowing his progress, which has led to just two fights in the past 3.5 years.

Too he only won two of his five fights since his acue beganrdo current, so while he’s still young and definitely showed nascent potential and genuine toughness in the Octagon and you still have work to do to show you can stay healthy and put together a sustained career fit in the flyweight division.