“After hearing your gag about Luis Enrique, you must resign”

The invoices are already being collected. Spain’s win against Slovakia has brought the first sticks to those who doubted the National Team. The first to show his chest for La Roja and Luis Enrique has been the controversial Javier Clemente, who is characterized by something, it is by not mincing his tongue. I wanted to hit Josep Pedrerol: “In the World Cup in Brazil, when Spain lost, PEDREROL told Vicente del Bosque to go home. Today after the thrashing and yesterday hearing your talk of the program with what he heard about Luis Enrique and the players, you must DIMIT but without delay”. It is not the first time that the former selector has charged the presenter. “Pedrerol is very stupid,” he described last year.

At the World Cup in Brazil, when Spain lost, PEDREROL told Vicente del Bosque to go home. Today after the win and yesterday hearing your talk of the program with what you heard about Luis Enrique and the players, you must DIMIT but without delay. – Javier Clemente (@JaviClemente_) June 23, 2021

The attacks Clemente was referring to are as follows. “Although Luis Enrique thinks that the press is against, we are all with the Spanish National Team. Hopefully tomorrow Spain qualifies, hopefully we’ll dream again, hopefully for those of us who have doubted, cover our mouths … If you cover our mouths, we will all have won, “said Pedrerol.