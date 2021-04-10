After having it under control, Uruguay is hard hit by covid

(Bloomberg) – For most of the past year, Uruguay was an oasis from the pandemic. As wealthy Argentines crossed the border to settle in the small, well-run country, he reopened schools and offices and tried not to brag. The total death count stood at dozens.

Today, Uruguay is dealing with one of the highest rates of covid contagion in the world, with numerous deaths each week, schools closed and a population confused and tired looking for answers.

“Now people are dying here who should not have died,” lamented Raúl Correa, who led a protest against school bus owners outside the office of the president, Luis Lacalle Pou, this week. He attributes it to the failure to comply with prevention measures and the government’s reluctance to further reduce mobility.

Whatever the reason, coupled with the fact that the changing shape of the pandemic on all continents suggests that humility is an analytical requirement, Gonzalo Moratorio, a leading Uruguayan virologist, blames the virus’s loss of fear of the virus. public, a 1,067-kilometer border with Brazil and the government’s decision to prioritize the economy.

“We were victims of our own success. We sing victory ahead of time, “said Moratorio, from the Pasteur Institute of Montevideo, whom Nature magazine chose as one of the 10 most important people of 2020 for his contributions to science and called him the” coronavirus hunter.

Nestled between Argentina and Brazil, where COVID is killing thousands of people daily, Uruguay, with just 3.5 million residents, felt safe until October, when cases began to increase. After a short summer hiatus, the current increase threatens to overtake hospitals that have 47% of their intensive care beds occupied by COVID victims.

Uruguay now ranks first in the world according to a measure of infections, registering last week a rate of 6,071 new cases per million people, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. About 86% of the 1,275 COVID deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic are from this year, with a series of deaths in nursing homes in recent weeks, including more than 20 in a single home. The proliferation of the more infectious Brazilian strain P1 is not helping.

Read more

President Lacalle Pou this week extended measures to contain the virus until the end of April, when the government’s vaccination program could begin to show the first results. A fervent believer in personal freedom, the first conservative to hold the presidency in 15 years, he said he would not turn his country into a “police state” by declaring a hard quarantine.

“From my point of view, the measures taken are sufficient if they are complied with,” said Lacalle Pou, 47, although he acknowledged that compliance is not enough.

So far, a worsening of the health crisis, poverty by up to eight years and an economic contraction of 5.9% last year have not affected their support. His approval rating rose four percentage points to 58% in a survey conducted in March by Consulting Teams, although it has dropped from 65% at the beginning of his five-year term in March 2020.

“The current context is interpreted as a global, international situation that we have to live in and whose responsibility is not the government’s,” said Felipe Arocena, a sociologist at the University of the Republic, in an interview.

Antonio Garabato, 87, who still works part-time at the barbershop he founded more than half a century ago, exemplifies that view even after customer traffic plummeted nearly 50% in the past three weeks. “It seems to me that the government is doing what it can,” he said of the growing crisis. “It is not easy for the government or the people.”

Garabato is among the 27% of Uruguayans who have received at least one dose of the vaccine since the government began its vaccination campaign on March 1. With the vaccination program still months away from reducing infections, medical and scientific organizations have urged the government to restrict circulation to prevent the spread of the virus.

Arocena, the sociologist, hopes that the mood of the population will decline as the situation worsens. Last week thousands of daily cases and dozens of deaths were registered, although the cost for Uruguay is still much lower than that of its neighbors. “I have no doubt that social unrest is going to increase,” he said.

As a nation in the southern hemisphere, Uruguay is just beginning fall and kicked off a new school year in March only to close classrooms weeks later.

Architect Maja Almada and her partner are once again accommodating working from home with their fourth grade daughter’s online learning schedule. Almada and her family recently ended two weeks of quarantine after coming into contact with a COVID case and say they are beginning to realize they are facing a protracted crisis.

“I am preparing myself because it is going to be longer than I had thought,” he said.

Original Note: Covid Haven of South America Suffers Record Illness and Death

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP