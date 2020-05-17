Globoplay subscribers received, at the beginning of the dawn of this Sunday, 17, unusual messages in the application of the streaming platform of Grupo Globo. The tag #GloboHack, which was among the most talked about subjects on Brazilian Twitter, and the message “HACKED BY OURMINE” they gave the impression that the system had been hacked.

Hackers message after invasion of Globoplay’s notification system.

O OurMine, who claimed the action, presents himself as “a group of hackers famous for breaking into social networks of big names in technology, celebrities and companies”. Among the victims are Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the Netflix platform and the Barcelona football club. In Brazil, they have already hacked the profile of Esporte Interativo, Turner.

Globoplay, in its official Twitter profile, commented hours later stating that the platform’s notification system, managed by a partner company, “was the target of a cybervandalism action“According to the company, the attackers sent two messages that directed the user to an external website.

The company stressed, however, that no Globo or Globoplay system has been hacked. The security breach was limited to the system of the partner company responsible for sending notifications and no information from users, subscribers or not, has been compromised, since this system does not connect with the databases or any other system.

“There is no risk in using Globoplay, on any platform. It is not necessary to uninstall the application or change the password. Users must delete the notifications whose text begins with” Hacked by … “. These notifications direct the user to the website the invading group “, informed the company.

Globoplay regretted what happened and apologized to all users, guaranteeing that they will “work internally and with partners to reinforce security measures that minimize the risks of new incidents”.

