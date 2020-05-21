A leak seems to have hit the games offered for free in the Fortnite authors’ store.

Civilization VI is the new free game from the Epic Games Store, and last week it was Grand Theft Auto V. We all know this now with the games already announced. However,a leak from a week agohe accurately predicted these releases before his announcement, and nowpoint to two specific gamesthat, if they continue their streak, they will be available in the coming weeks. But first, let’s get into the background.

Last week a user posted a screenshot on Reddit that apparentlycame from an internal presentation by Epic Gamesfacing the offers of these days. This image had its origin in a Discord channel from which he did not give his name, and in it they were shownvarious games with their arrival date at the store. You already know the first two, GTA V and Civilization VI, and after hitting the one this afternoon fully, said image now points to Borderlands: A Very Beautiful Collection as the next free game from the Epic Games Store for next Thursday.

After this, to finish off the month,the fourth epic gamefor these days it will be Ark: Survival Evolved, the multiplayer survival and crafting game with dinosaurs in between, which will be availableJune 4. In these cases it is often difficult to assess the quality of a leak, especially when the original publication conceals the source of the image. However, the fact ofthat this capture has been successful for the momentwith the first games of the monthreinforces its validityfacing the next few weeks.

Of course,nothing to take for granted until there is some official announcementby Epic or Gearbox, so we will be vigilant these days in case there is anything new about it. In the meantime, don’t forget to claim Civilization VI in the Epic store, or consult the Civilization VI analysis with all the keys to the game.

More about: Epic Games Store, Filtration, Borderlands: A Very Beautiful Collection, and ARK: Survival Evolved.

.