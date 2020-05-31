With tears of happiness, the Colombian actress Danna García shared a video in which she reunites with her son, after more than two months in isolation and having tested COVID-19 three times. Today the protagonist of “Pasión de Gavilanes” finally tested negative for the disease.

“Thank you. My test has been negative and I can finally be with my family. My best gift is to be able to hug Dante, so today I open my heart to share this moment with you. I feel very grateful and blessed for each one of you, who accompanied me during the course of this terrible disease, “reads the message shared on his Facebook account, which he accompanies with a video of the reunion with his son, Dante.

In the clip that lasts a little more than three minutes, you can see “Norma Elizondo” coming to her home and hugging her little one, who receives her full of joy.

“Your encouragement, affection and affection made me get ahead. Today I am healed, with my son and with you as a backup, I am sure that I can overcome any obstacle. My heart goes out to all the families that live with this virus. Much strength and blessings. All my heart to your corner, “continued the artist, who on May 28 had announced that she had had contact with her little son, after more than two months apart.

Likewise, she said, after having freed this disease she is ready for anything and to overcome any obstacle that is put in her life.

Danna confirmed that she tested positive for coronavirus for the first time in March, thus starting the battle against the virus. Then in April, another test was performed, which was also positive, and on May 13, she reported for the third time that she had the virus.

The protagonist of soap operas such as “Un gancho al corazón” and “Las amazonas” came to fear for her life, so she went ahead and left instructions to her family about what to do with her son in case something happens to him.

“When it hit me the first time, I was able to talk to my family and give instructions on what I wanted them to do with my son, who will take care of my son, how they will take care of it, what my will was,” said the actress in an interview with Univision a few weeks ago.