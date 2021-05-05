After funeral of NYPD officer run over, they ask to pass the Safety and Rights of Accident Victims Act

“Officer Anastasios Tsakos should be home today with his wife and two beautiful children. Instead, a reckless driver has taken another life. This cannot continue. We must seek fundamental changes ”, those were the words that Mayor Bill de Blasio used to ask, after the funeral of the officer who was killed last week in Queens, that the legislators in Albany pass the Accident Victims Rights and Safety Law.

“In honor of Officer Tsakos, I ask the State Legislature to immediately pass that law,” emphasized De Blasio, adding that for Officer Tsakos “and all victims of traffic violence on our streets, we must deliver on all the promises and power of Vision Zero to keep our streets safe for the next generation of New Yorkers. “

The legislation, which is analyzed by assembly members and state senators, takes more aggressive measures against dangerous drivers, especially those in a state of intoxication, and supports the families of accident victims, such as the case of officer Tsakos who is survived by his wife Irene, a 6-year-old girl and a 3-year-old son.

Among other things, the legislation guarantees rights for traffic accident victims to have compensation and to have legal procedures similar to those that guarantee the Crime Victims Rights Law, at the federal level. It also lowers a driver’s legal minimum blood alcohol level from .08 to .05. In addition, it nullifies the ‘rule of two’, a judicial precedent that requires two reckless acts to convict a driver of criminal negligence, instead of just one.

The legislation also includes ‘Sammy’s Law’, named after Samuel Cohen Eckstein, a 12-year-old boy Brooklyn which was fatally struck by a reckless driver in 2013. This bill would repeal current state regulation that prevents New York City from easily setting speed limits of 15 mph or lower on streets where pedestrians and vehicles mix.

“The tragic loss of Officer Tsakos last week really underscored all the work we still have to do at Vision Cero,” said the City Transportation Department Commissioner Hank Gutman. “From 24/7 speed cameras to stricter standards for drunk driving and much more, the Accident Victims’ Rights and Safety Act is the legislative package that honors the memory of Officer Tsakos and delivers on this moment. I look forward to speaking with state legislators about how passing it will save lives on the streets of New York City. “

If the law passed, the City would be allowed to operate cameras speed control 24/7, increase penalties for extreme repeat offenders, including permanent license suspension, create speeding records and share them with auto insurance companies, and establish a clear and objective definition of what a “ safe distance ”for motorists when passing bicyclists on the highway, of at least 3 feet.

The tragic death of the officer

Tsakos, 43, who was a 14-year veteran of the New York City Police Department (NYPD), was killed on April 27 by a woman who was driving in the state of intoxicated, while assisting other officers at the scene of a previous highway accident Long Island Expressway, in Queens.

Jessica Beauvais, 32, of Hempstead, was charged with criminal charges of vehicular manslaughter, drunk driving, driving without a license and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death. The NYPD He indicated that the suspect in addition to driving drunk had her license suspended, and after the event she fled the scene, but was arrested shortly afterwards.

In his speech at the funeral service Tuesday on Long Island, De Blasio told the mourners: “It makes no sense how someone could live their life correctly in every way and be taken away from us in such a horrible way., but his heroism elevates us ”.

Meanwhile, the Police commissioner Dermot Shea recalled that ironically the officer, who was a member of the Uniformed’s elite highway unit, was proud of his work getting the drunk and reckless drivers off the streets.

Multiple reforms included in the Vision Zero plan:

Pass the Law on Safety and Rights of Accident Victims. Sammy’s Law to Reduce Speed ​​Limits. Lower the legal minimum blood alcohol level from .08 to .05 Eliminate the ‘Rule of Two’ of dangerous driving. More speed cameras 24/7. Vehicle safety rating. Safe passage for cyclists Course prior to obtaining a DMV license.