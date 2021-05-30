After Florida and Georgia, Biden accuses Republicans of “attacking” voting rights in Texas

Joe Biden denounced on Saturday a law that is about to be adopted in Texas by Republicans, officially with the aim of making elections safer, but which, according to the US president, represents a new “attack” on the right to vote and democracy.

The two houses of Texas Congress reached an agreement on the measure, known as “Senate Bill 7,” which includes a ban on voting from a car and numerous restrictions on voting hours and voting by mail.

The restrictions focus primarily on provisions that make voting easier and have been especially popular with minorities, including African Americans, a group that generally supports Democrats.

In a statement, Biden said the southern state joined Georgia and Florida, also with Republican majorities, in “attacking the sacred right to vote.”

“This is part of an attack on democracy that we have seen too many times this year,” added the Democratic president, saying it was “disproportionately” targeting African Americans and other minorities.

“In the 21st century, we should make it easier, not difficult, for every voter to express their right to vote,” he said.

Republicans argue that it is about making future elections safer.

They often cite the fraud allegations that former President Donald Trump continues to push, claiming without proof that the November elections won by Joe Biden were “stolen.”

Since the presidential elections, bills that restrict access to vote have multiplied in the states at the initiative of Republicans.

Georgia, a key state where Joe Biden prevailed but voted Republican for nearly three decades, was one of the first to adopt that text, in March.

On Saturday, Joe Biden again asked the US Congress to pass two laws that supposedly promote the right to vote for all Americans. But the narrow majority of Democrats complicate its adoption.

