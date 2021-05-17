After five years of silence, everything seems to indicate that Rihanna will launch an album again



Rihanna.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Getty Images

The most enthusiastic and unconditional fans of the singer Rihanna are in luck, since it seems that their idol finally prepares to return to the music scene in style. After five years of recording silence, motivated in part by her successful forays into fashion through her brand ‘Fenty’, the Barbados diva would already have on her agenda the future recording of a promotional video in Los Angeles, for which she would put in the hands of the director Raja Virdi.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, the pop star would have been working tirelessly on what will be his ninth album, the first to be published in more than five years, but wrapped in the most “absolute secret”In order to avoid leaks and also to surprise its fans when it is released. It should be remembered that his previous album, the acclaimed ‘ANTI’, was released in 2016, so the impatience of his followers is understandable.

Rihanna has been working on the album for a long time now, but in absolute secrecy. His ninth album is almost ready and he knows he has made his fans wait too long. It is also true that the pandemic has slowed down the entire process. In any case, too many details about the project are not known yet, apart from the fact that Rihanna will record his new video clip this July in Los Angeles“, An informant has revealed.