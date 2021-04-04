After finishing with Israel Adesanya undefeated, Jan Blachowicz considers moving up to heavyweights to face Francis Ngannou

The era of champion fights seems to be here to stay. After finishing with the undefeated of Israel Adesanya at UFC 259, the light heavyweight champion of UFC, Jan Blachowicz, expressed his interest in facing the number one heavyweight, Francis Ngannou in the future.

“When I am in the final phase of my career, I will go to fight at heavy weights. I like to eat, but not lose weight. I’d like to try fighting older fighters. If the UFC asks me if I want to fight Ngannou, why not? “ he claimed Blachowicz in interview with RT Sport.

In addition to suggesting the switch to full weights in the future, the Pole also praised the Cameroonian franc. In a respectful way, he admitted not to detract «knockout power ” of his possible rival, but he thinks he can beat it.

“I have no problem turning down fights like this. He has incredible power, as a Predator, but no one has the legendary polon power ”, concluded Jan.

At 38 years old, Jan Blachowicz is the current light heavyweight champion and has to face Glover teixeira in his next fight. Now, the Pole has a record of 28-8.

Francis Ngannou who could face Jon jones in his first starting defense he has a record of 16-3.