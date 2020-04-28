Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

VALORANT not only brought with it an impressive number of users in its Closed Beta period, but it also made fans doubt about its new Vanguard cheat detection system, as many believe that it could violate the privacy of their PC. Given this, Riot Games assured that its security system is reliable and that users should not worry about the game running at all times. However, after the controversy, the developer announced that it will make some changes to favor users.

Vanguard was developed with the purpose of making the VALORANT experience not be harmed by cheats. However, to function it is necessary for the system to run at all times as a secondary application; that is, even if VALORANT is not being played. If trying to uninstall Vanguard, the same had to be done with the title.

Although she plans not to follow up on the changes that apply to Vanguard, the developer reported through reddit that they included an icon to have more control over the application.

You can disable Vanguard more easily

Something the fans were complaining about is that turning off Vanguard wasn’t that easy. Riot Games heard the views and announced today that those with the game and security system installed will be able to see an icon in the Windows system tray (right section of the taskbar).

With this item, it will be possible to disable Vanguard easily; However, you must take into account that if you do, you will not be able to play VALORANT, since the PC will enter an “untrusted” state. The security system will reactivate the next time you reboot the system, but there is also an option to not activate it until you play VALORANT again, that is, keep turning it off through multiple reboots. If you don’t want to see this icon, then we invite you to hide it from Windows notifications, since it is also possible to manage the display from there.

This is what the Vanguard icon looks like

Riot Games claims that using Vanguard is safe

Finally, the developer mentioned that there is software that Vanguard can detect as “incompatible” or “vulnerable” and will prevent it from running while the security system is active, so you will have to suspend it.

We remind you that Riot Games trusts its system in which it has worked to such a degree that it invites players to find vulnerabilities and will reward them with juicy sums of money. Given the concerns about privacy, the developer stated that they are in favor of the users and that their information is safe and has been very transparent about the data they use.

What do you think of the changes that will be made around Vanguard? Will you suspend the system? Tell us in the comments.

Riot Games is committed to the VALORANT competitive scene and has already defined what the requirements for the official competitions of its FPS title will be. In this link you can see how it will work and how important the VALORANT classification system will be.

VALORANT is available for free, but in closed beta stage on PC. You can find more news related to it by checking this page.

