After extending her undefeated in PFL 3, Kayla Harrison confirms interest in facing Amanda Nunes: “I want to be the best of all time”

After brutally knocking out Mariana morais on PFL 3, Kayla Harrison is already making plans about her future.

In an interview after the event, the American stated that she wants to become the best fighter in MMA in the story and that he wants to face his training partner from the ATT and current double champion of UFC, Amanda Nunes.

“I want to be the best fighter in history. And Amanda Nunes is currently the greatest of all time. The highest compliment I could give her is wanting to face her one day. That means she is the best of all time. It is the one that everyone follows and wants to be ”, he claimed Harrison.

The American, who is undefeated in her career, revealed her intention to be crowned champion of PFL for the second time. For her, the season is exhausting, but she will fight any challenger to achieve her goal.

“My big goal is to be a PFL champion again. I know that I have other tough opponents in front of me and it is very difficult to fight one season. In the end, there are many battles in a row in times. The body and mind end up suffering. I am preparing for this and I want to think about each fight at once. My goal is to be the best in history and I will fight against anyone to get there “, concluded Kayla.

Kayla harrison, is undefeated in his nine bouts. She became known in the martial arts after winning a two-time Olympic gold medal in Judo. The first in 2012, on London, and the second in Rio de Janeiro, on 2016.