After EXATLON Denisse Novoa will be launched as a model?

Denisse Novoa will launch as a model ?: Look at these hot photos

Denisse Novoa continues to give something to talk about after passing through the fifth season of EXATLON.

And it is that despite having been expelled from the Telemundo program, in the middle of a scandal that still remains unclear, where a drug issue was even mentioned, her loyal fans do not stop following her on networks and praising her.

And this time, the Mexican athlete became a topic of conversation in her networks, on account of several photos she shared of her vacation in the paradisiacal lands of Tulum, in Mexico, where she showed off several bikinis.

Denisse spoiled her Instagram followers with the fiery photographs, in which she not only boasted of her attributes, but also made several of her fans express their admiration, and even predicted success in the world of modeling, if she decided to change the circuits for the catwalks, or if I wanted to be the image of swimsuits and lingerie.

The “Pantera Novoa” initially shared some photographs next to two of her travel companions where she showed off her athlete figure in a tiny bikini with black, gray and white dots.

“We woke up in Tulum 🔥🌴 What a good team #panteranovoa #tulum #tulumvibes”, was the comment with which he accompanied the images, which had the beautiful Mexican landscape in the background.

Later, the ex-EXATLON athlete posted another set of photographs, in which she wore a bikini with a multicolored print under a shirt.

And such was the sensation that the athlete caused among her fans, who immediately, in addition to mentioning that she looks like a true model, that she could make the leap into that world, did not spare her praise and compliments.

“Denisse how beautiful you look, you look like a beautiful model. I greet you from Miami and I support you in everything ”,“ May she return to exatlon 2022. The best ”,“ you are perfection, a woman ”, and“ beautiful ”were some of the messages that her loyal fans dedicated to her.

Others, in addition to throwing flowers at Dennise, again brought up the issue of the expulsion of the young woman, and insisted on asking her to tell them what really motivated her to remove her from the show.

“Why did they kick you out of exatlon”, commented a Denisse fan, while another said: “A tremendous trick was made by EXATLON… they couldn’t with you💙💙💙💙💙💙🤣🥏🥏🥏🥏🥏🥏🥏🥏🥏👏🏼👏🏼 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 you are a better champion 💙 ”.

And it is that after his departure from the sports reality of Telemundo, the “Pantera Novoa” still has not wanted to address the issue of his expulsion head on, and after a live that he did several weeks ago, when it was known that he would no longer be in the program, shared a message where he wanted to show that he received his departure in a positive way, from the hand of God.

“I want to tell you that I am a faithful believer that everything happens for a reason and I can tell you that my departure from the show was also a cry of life telling me that I had to return and support my family in some difficult moments (that I did not know being inside I found out when I left), and there I understood that life needed me more here ”, was part of the aforementioned message.

“I am calm, because I know that in this season, as in the past, I gave everything, but life simply had other plans for me (…) Always remember that God’s plans are perfect. I love you very much and again I want to thank you intensely for your support 💙 #Pantera #PanteraNovoa #Exatlon #Exatloneeuu #miami #dominicanrepublic #BoteroPhotography @boterophotography ”, Denisse highlighted in that letter.

“I want to remind you that although sometimes we do not understand why and how things happen at the moment, we know that it is always for our good and because life and God have incredible things planned for us, and that they are yet to come”, concluded the beautiful and talented Mexican.

