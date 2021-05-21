After European support, global minimum tax could be consolidated

(Bloomberg) – The United States’ proposal for a global minimum tax of at least 15% had an enthusiastic reception in Europe, increasing the possibility of reaching an agreement on radical changes in how much multinationals pay, and to which governments.

“This is really great progress,” said German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, arriving for a meeting with his European counterparts in Lisbon, minutes after his French counterpart had also offered a positive reaction. “We have a real chance that this summer this agreement, and the agreement that we have been working on for so long, will materialize.”

The latest step in the race for an agreement between 139 countries is below the 21% rate that the US had originally suggested for profits from its foreign businesses, a level that some nations at the time considered excessive . Before Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House, negotiations at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) were focused on a minimum of 12.5%.

“I assume they had backstage conversations with key countries before putting this on the table, so they think there is a reasonable prospect of agreeing on a 15% rate,” said Lafayette “Chip” Harter, senior advisor to policies at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Washington, who previously represented the US in OECD negotiations.

While hurdles persist, including a separate disagreement over what digital giants like Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google will be treated, the Biden Administration has boosted the OECD negotiations, which had been stagnant for years in ever-increasing layers. technical complexity, transatlantic disputes and commercial tensions.

The proximity of a deal raises the possibility of significantly heavier fees for the world’s largest corporations. Last year, the OECD estimated that the global minimum tax, in addition to the US’s own rules, would increase revenues for governments by up to US $ 100 billion a year, a figure that would skyrocket if a higher rate were achieved.

Read more

The latest American proposal. on a 15% tax is only half way, because the question of a minimum level is one of the two pillars in the OECD negotiations. European countries have welcomed a separate Biden initiative on the thorniest issue of where companies face levies, but talks on that are still ongoing.

The US suggested a simpler and narrower scope, dividing the tax revenues of only the 100 largest multinationals. Officials in other countries aren’t sure if that will encompass all the digital giants they want to target, and there are particular concerns that Amazon.com Inc may not get caught up in that network.

According to research by Morgan Stanley, the US proposal on could also lead to significant changes in effective tax rates, particularly for technology hardware manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies.

“The key question is not the figure, even if we can live with 15%, it can be a good compromise between the expectations of all OECD members,” said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, arriving at the Lisbon meeting. “The key question will be to define a global framework for digital taxation and minimum taxation.”

The new US proposal could also face opposition from countries like Ireland, which has used low corporate taxes as a key strategy for its economic development.

In a speech on Friday, Irish Finance Minister Pascual Donohoe said he will work constructively towards a deal. But he added that Ireland still has reservations about the impact on investment, and that the proposals under discussion could strip its treasury of 20% of current corporate tax revenue.

The minister also noted Ireland’s potential to disrupt the deal, as the global deal would have to be backed by European Union directives requiring unanimity.

“I think small countries, and Ireland is one of them, should be able to use fiscal policy as legitimate lever,” Donohoe said. “At the same time, I fully accept that there must be clear limits to ensure that any competition is fair and sustainable.”

Original Note: Global Tax Revamp Gathers Pace as Europe Salutes US Plan (2)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP