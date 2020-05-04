New updates to the Mi Browser, Mi Browser Pro and Mint Browser browsers arrived at the Google digital store, after it was warned that the browsers of Xiaomi They tracked users despite using incognito browsing mode. Read Xiaomi could be spying on you and collecting your information

Cybersecurity researcher Gabriel Cirlig reported to Forbes that his Redmi Note 8 smartphone recorded each of its activities, and sent the data to remote servers of the Chinese company Alibaba, apparently rented by Xiaomi.

By using Xiaomi’s pre-installed browser, Cirlig confirmed that all the sites he visited were registered, despite using the “incognito” mode and using tools like DuckDuckGo, which adds privacy protection to the browser by blocking trackers.

Read WhatsApp: How to change the font size and background of chats?

Read WhatsApp: How can you see your hidden contacts?

The device also identified which folders Cirlig opened, the way in which it navigated between screens, in addition to the state of the settings page, and then sent the information through domains registered in Beijing, to servers hosted in Singapore and Russia.

Andrew Tierney, another cybersecurity researcher, later conducted tests to show that the Mi Browser Pro and Mint Browser browsers also collected the same data, although Xi

aomi confirmed that the information was encrypted and then transferred, Cirlig was able to decode the hidden information by using a group of schemes called Base64.

The researchers also claim that Xiaomi uses the services of a Chinese startup called Sensors Analytics, known for gathering information on user behavior for analysis.

Cirlig even claimed that the Xiaomi music playback app collected information about when and what songs it had listened to. In response, Xiaomi detailed in its official blog the way in which it collects user data, to point out that the information obtained is encrypted and is not linked to the personal data of its customers.

Furthermore, it stated that the latest version of its MIUI 12 operating system adopts strict and transparent protection measures.

Despite everything, Xiaomi yesterday enabled updates to the Mi Browser, Mi Browser Pro and Mint Browser search engines in Google Play so that users can activate the “Incognito” mode with the intention of preventing the collection of aggregated data, such as information, preferences, memory usage and more.

According to the IDC firm, at the end of 2019 Xiaomi had an 8.9 percent smartphone market share, ranking fourth, after Apple, Samsung and Huawei, a company that recorded a 15.2 percent share of the total market. of smart phones.

.