A trillion dollars of stock valuation is no longer cool. Do you know what’s cool now? Worth two trillion dollars. That’s what analyst Amit Daryanani believes, seeing Apple’s current valuation at $ 1.4 trillion and believes it will be the first company in history to cross the two-billion-dollar barrier.

Right now Apple is very healthy on the stock market, with its shares costing $ 322 as I write these lines. After recovering from the crisis of the COVID-19 virus pandemic in which the value fell below $ 230, he is now on the verge of breaking records again. Analysts and investors see an Apple capable of resisting the pandemic and continuing to grow long-term.

From $ 320 to $ 550 per share in 4 years

Daryanani estimates that Apple will cost two trillion dollars (or two trillion US dollars) around September 2024, earning $ 23 per share and based on an assumed growth of 14% per year. The main drivers of this growth would be servicesAs they are growing faster than the divisions that sell devices and operate with a 60% profit margin. The analyst believes the accessories division will also help by generating $ 100 billion in revenue alone.

How much would an Apple share cost if the company happens to be valued at two trillion dollars? Well, it depends on the number of shares that are circulating on the stock market. Daryanani believes that the company will buy back its own shares until 3.6 billion remain on the market (in 2019 there were a billion more), which would mean that Apple shares would be around $ 550 in fall 2024. As long as these predictions come true, of course. For now, the bet on a year ahead is that this value reaches 360 dollars.

