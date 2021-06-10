After eliminating Adamari López, Toni Costa is showered with compliments and love proposals



Since their separation, Toni Costa raises passions on social networks.

Photo: Splash News. / Grosby Group

While Adamari López is very thin and beautiful, Toni Costa has not been left behind and, in the middle of taking them and bringing them for their sounded separation and the elimination of Adamari from her Instagram profile photo, compliments have rained on the Spanish dancer on social networks and he has even received love proposals by some followers, who have highlighted how handsome he is.

The host of “Hoy Día”, Adamari LópezShe is not the only one who has done everything to look more beautiful every day. The father of her daughter and her recent ex-partner, Toni Costa, have also made some love. They have raised passions among his fans, who have filled him with flowers and compliments and have let him know that he is one of the most handsome men in the world of Hispanic entertainment right now.

The ex of “La Chaparrita” from Telemundo published a photo on his Instagram account in which she appears posing and with a very seductive look. Before this, his followers reacted: “He does not want to return, there is no other way, find another girlfriend, you are beautiful, young and with a lot of energy, any woman would like to have a man like you”, “So beautiful !! Tony is very handsome talking and batteries “,” Very handsome “,” Let Adamari tell me where Toni went, I’ll take him! “,” Beautiful My Toni “,” Awwww you are still a handsome baby “,” What a handsome uncle ! A hug!” and “Beautiful, divine, precious little things well done muaaaac excellent day”, were some of the compliments that Toni Costa received.

There’s no doubt Toni Costa already has a long list of fans behind who have raised their voices in favor of the beauty and handsomeness of the dancer. Same that he has been seen fulfilling his father’s duties as he has always done. In the morning he stops by Alaïa and takes her to school. In the afternoon he takes her to his activities and waits for her. He always shares how much fun they have together and how inseparable they are.

On the other hand, yesterday it was news that Toni Costa had taken Adamari López from the profile photo he had on his Instagram account and he left one of himself alone with Alaïa. Although this was a cause of scandal for some media, it is normal that would happen in any relationship that is ended for whatever reason and does not necessarily mean that there is a trigger.

The dancer spent the weekend in California teaching dance classes, since he has long worked with the great Zumba franchise. He also has a full schedule for the next few weeks in various cities in the United States where he will have many dancing.

Toni is being seen, according to social networks, serene, fulfilling his responsibilities, making his daughter happy and above all working hard. Time will be in charge of deciding whether between him and the much loved Adamari López there is room in their hearts for a reconciliation or not.