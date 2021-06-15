After elections, the exercise of government is fundamental: specialist

MEXICO CITY

After the electoral process on June 6, where more than 21,368 public offices were elected, among which 15 governorships and 1,900 municipalities stand out, specialists believe that a new democratic stage in the country is beginning, supported by the exercise of government.

In the opinion of Jorge Martinez Ocampo, a litigant specialized in white-collar crimes, this new administrative stage should improve after the results of the National Survey of Government Quality and Impact presented in 2020 by INEGI, show that citizens perceive corruption in state governments by 75.2 percent. percent and in the municipal ones with 72.3 percent.

Martínez Ocampo, as a pioneer in offering courses to companies and governments with the model called Governmental Compliance (regulatory compliance), said that it is important that new officials exercise this system of regulations that are generated within the administration – in a municipality, state or company – in order to strengthen good governance practices and a modern anti-corruption system.

He mentioned that this is of vital importance to generate transparency in governments, since this produces trust between the public administration and society, “from generating jobs and investment, and the door is closing on something negative such as corruption. ”.

Ocampo, through his experience of the government Compliance model, believes that it begins with a diagnosis of each municipality, mayoralty or state, and later on, the problems that arise in each of the government areas are identified.

The solution that occurs after this diagnosis, he added, is that the public services generated by these governments are detected, which can create acts of corruption or some situation that can generate litigation, and these can be prevented.

He stated that in public administration, risk control relies on general rules, such as conflict of interest, transparency laws, codes of good governance and ethics, “but the ideal is to identify the points that require specialized controls to anticipate conflicts ”.

The also specialist in Business Criminal Law, acknowledged that after June 6, many elected officials will have to implement models such as “Compliance” to build legally sound governments, adhering to the Law.

To have an approach to these issues, Jorge Martínez will develop on June 17 the virtual seminar, “Compliance for local governments. ABC for new public administrations ”.

jcs