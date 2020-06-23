Dark has become a trend in social networks, after the tremor that was registered in the country and that had a magnitude of 7.5 degrees on the Richter scale.

Dark is one of the most controversial series on Netflix, for the story it tells.

After the earthquake registered this Tuesday, social networks have become the key means of communication in contingency.

Communication in social networks has become a key opportunity to face emergencies like the one presented by the earthquake and contingencies like the one in COVID-19 that we are going through.

This Tuesday a 7.5 magnitude Richter earthquake was registered in Mexico and the fact triggered communication on social networks, especially at a time when these channels have established a benchmark when interacting through digital media.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the value that brands have found in stories that manage to become a trend.

Earthquake is registered in Mexico

Dark becomes trend after earthquake

A scene from the Netflix series, Dark, has become a trend after the earthquake registered this morning in the country.

On Tuesday morning, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded on the Richter scale and the event detonated the conversation on social networks, reporting how the movement impacted in various parts of the city and in destinations such as Huatulco, where even signs have been reported. that have motivated network users to warn that a tsunami is coming.

Djokovic tests COVID-19 positive

After the electrical storm that occurred in Mexico City this Monday and now a 7.5-degree earthquake, users began to talk about Dark, the Netflix series that warns in one of its scenes, of an apocalypse that will occur next June 27th.

Among the comments of the users, it is noted that both the electrical storm and the earthquake, both registered in Mexico City, are indications of what was warned in the German series, which speaks of a possible Apocalypse that is about to occur in order to month.

A company tells how it faces COVID-19 in this book

An aspect that catches the attention of these comments is the interest that networks receive around conversations and trends, establishing references for what is communicated in the media.

Don’t worry, the #Earthquake is part of the #Dark Apocalypse ad. pic.twitter.com/aEqEItpith – FILM CONFLICT (@CineconflictoTW) June 23, 2020

Not that the Apocalypse came until Saturday, June 27, I’m not ready yet! D #Dark #Sismo #CDMX pic.twitter.com/bkQvOEDSrt – Fernando Vela (@fernando_velam) June 23, 2020

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299