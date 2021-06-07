After drinks, Karol G performed his hits on a luxurious yacht | .

It is no secret that the successful singer Karol G is one of the most popular artists in Mexico, because we know well that he has won the recognition of the public with songs like “Tusa” or “Bichota”, songs that, to date, are the most requested in social gatherings.

In addition, after his success in the Billboard Music Awards and his break with the also famous musician Anuel AA, the singer decided to take a vacation with her friends in the paradisiacal Mexican beaches, and as expected, the good atmosphere and fun did not go unnoticed by fans of the colombian.

For this reason, the interpreter of “Ay, Dios mio” resorted to her social networks to share images of the party that celebrated This past Saturday while she was cruising the sea on a luxurious yacht accompanied by a group of good friends, in this audiovisual content we could see perfectly how she was very happy and enjoying the sun and a few drinks of tequ1la.

She was thus very happy and at the same time nostalgic, enjoying her vacations in Vallarta Port, Mexico accompanied by several of her friends, the paisa began the clips singing her musical hit called “200 Copas”, which is part of her most recent album “KG0516” in the company of one of her closest friends.

However, as the afternoon wore on from his wonderful journey in I already in which she was with her friends, the singer let her fans see that the drinks had their expected effect, so, right off the bat you could see videos where they played at the top of their lungs some hits by the renowned Mexican band RBD.

Although at first the young woman wanted to share the exciting moments that she shared fully with her friends, at the end of the videos it could be seen that the drinks did not go down very well and her appearance was a little more natural, because the makeup and her hairstyle no longer They were with as much production as at the beginning, clearly, thanks to the sea breeze and the intoxicating drinks, her physical appearance was not splendid, but she did look very beautiful in the same way.

One of the things that most caught the attention of those who saw it, was that Giraldo was seen singing with a wounded cry the remembered vallenato of Miguel Morales called “Sirena Encantada” and this, as expected, generated several opinions among Internet users.

However, within the videos that the famous showed on her network, there was a moment in which she toasted with her cell phone camera and mentioned a phrase that many of the users assured, was for her ex-partner: “Salud por ti” .

It is important to remember that, after several years of relationship between her and the Puerto Rican, the couple recently announced that their separation was official, and, although they did not detail the reasons that led them to make this decision, the singer hinted that it was not. It has had a very good time, however, she would not be stuck in sadness, so she preferred to go out to be distracted with her friends on a trip and of course, why not?, drink to forget the sorrows.

Therefore, as soon as she arrived on the Mexican beaches, the beautiful and talented interpreter of the urban genre publicly shared the pleasant and pleasant moments she lived on the yacht, as the afternoon progressed, the singer and her friends began to sing songs of heartbreak and hearts broken, without forgetting to mention that she showed off her silhouette wearing a tiny swimsuit with animal print and her blue hair stood out.