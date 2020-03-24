After drill, Colombians prepare for mandatory confinement for coronavirus

BOGOTÁ, Mar 24 (.) – Thousands of Colombians tried to return to their home cities on Tuesday, and others rushed to banks, supermarkets and pharmacies, hours before the start of mandatory 19-day isolation across the country to try to control the expansion of the coronavirus.

Distressed travelers who were trapped in the capital of the country by a simulation of isolation during the long weekend with a holiday included – which was also replicated in other cities -, they were unsuccessfully looking for a position in buses to comply with the measure with their relatives .

“I am scared because I need to go home,” said Fernando López, a 50-year-old disabled man who lives in the city of Palmira and traveled to Bogotá for a few days to attend medical treatment.

“I don’t have anyone here, I don’t know anyone, what will become of me then if we can’t travel? My family is waiting for me,” he said.

Colombian President Iván Duque decreed mandatory isolation until April 13 to avoid spilling the number of those infected with COVID-19, which so far has left three people dead and 306 infected.

The measures include the cancellation of national and international flights, as well as the restriction on inter-municipal public transport transit and free mobility.

Despite the mandatory nature of the measure, Duque established 34 exceptions that include mobility for medical personnel, care in pharmacies, supermarkets, restaurant home services and limited one person per household to go out to stock up on food and medicine.

“I really don’t know what to do because the truth is that you can survive in some way, but with children it is different, I have to find a way to leave, because it’s all for them,” said Venezuelan Gabriela Martínez, 22, accompanied by her two young children and the equivalent of $ 8 in her pocket, at the entrance to the interdepartmental bus terminal.

PROTESTS BY MEASURES

The woman, who migrated from her country two years ago, recently lost the job where she made backpacks due to the closure of the business in Bogotá and at the same time she was evicted from the place where she lived.

In the Plaza de Bolívar, in front of the Bogotá city hall and the Congress, hundreds of street vendors, street dwellers and emigrants gathered to protest the measures, demanding that the government follow through on promises of aid for the most vulnerable.

Meanwhile, dozens of people lined up in the middle of a drizzle at the entrance of some bank branches to withdraw money and make payments before quarantine.

“That is why I am making this return today, to be able to have the card to be able to withdraw the money, to be able to keep the quarantine and to have the cash to do the shopping,” said José Romero, 57, visibly angry after waiting for more than one hour in line to be attended. “We went out to get the disease.”

The Minister of Defense, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, admitted the possibility of militarizing the streets of the main cities of Colombia to enforce the mandatory isolation order and recalled that violators will receive fines of up to $ 72,000 and a sentence of between four and eight of jail for violating sanitary measure.

“The first-degree quartering continues. The Military Forces are ready to support the work of the National Police if necessary,” Trujillo said in a virtual conference accompanied by the military leadership, all wearing masks, in which he assured that operations against the guerrillas, criminal gangs and drug cartels will continue despite the current emergency.

(Report by Nelson Bocanegra. Edited by Luis Jaime Acosta)