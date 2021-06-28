After disconcerting loss to Bi Nguyen, Ritu Phogat demands a rematch

More than the coronation of Arjan bhullar as champion of the Heavyweights, the biggest surprise of the ONE: Dangal It was the surprise defeat of Ritu phogat at the hands of Bi nguyen in the co-star of the billboard.

The Indian fighter clearly dominated the first two rounds, but that was not enough to convince two judges who ended up awarding the fight to the 31-year-old American.

A month after the fight, Phogat has not fully assimilated the result, and it is for that reason that she is interested in fixing a rematch and winning her place in the Grand Prix back.

“I dominated my opponent for two rounds,” said the Strawweight to the portal of ONE. “I fully respect the decision of the judges, but I think I won the fight. Now I am focused on my next fight. I want to win it to reserve my place in the 105-pound Grand Prix. If I get a fight early and finish my opponent, I will let the promotion know that I deserve to be a part of the tournament. “

The Grand Prix was to take place at the ONE Championship: Empowered, but the billboard had to be postponed due to security protocols related to COVID-19.

As for Phogat, his controversial loss to Nguyen was the first of his professional career.

The 27-year-old fighter had come to ONE: Dangal with a 4-0 record.

