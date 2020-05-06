The leader of the Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski wearing a protective mask against the coronavirus in the Polish parliament, in Warsaw Slawomir Kaminski / Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS (AGENCJA GAZETA /)

The Polish presidential election, which was to be held next Sunday, May 10, has been postponed to a later date, the head of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski and his ally Jaroslaw Gowin announced Wednesday., in a joint statement.

The scheduled elections will not be held, the Supreme Court will later determine their invalidity and the president of the lower house, Elzbieta Witek, will announce the date of the new presidential elections on “the earliest possible date”, The two politicians who reached this agreement said on Twitter after Gowin, head of the small PiS ally Poland Board party, refused to keep the May 10 date.

Furthermore, they described the decision as “a solution that will guarantee Poles the opportunity to participate in democratic elections.” Indeed, the decision brought some clarity to a chaotic situation that had left the Poles unsure whether they would vote this weekend for a president.

The May 10 date had been set months ago, but the Coronavirus pandemic and government-mandated blockade complicated election preparations.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski (Slawomir Kaminski / Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS) (AGENCJA GAZETA /)

Initially, the ruling coalition had tried to meet the election date but replaced the face-to-face election in a vote by mail, but the initiative was not approved. More than a few expressed concern about an election that may not meet adequate democratic standards.

A disagreement between the leaders of the ruling coalition parties, Kaczynski and Gowin, had also created a deadlock that had threatened to cause an even greater political crisis. However, their joint statement on Wednesday suggests that the crisis has been averted.

According to the constitutional timeline, the last possible date for the 2020 presidential election was May 23, but authorities said that They will modify the legislation, which could open the possibility of a later date.

Although the government wanted to keep the election during the month of May, Opposition parties refuse to hold the elections now and want the government to declare a state of emergency that would legalize a three-month delay.

Polish authorities take the body temperature of passengers, who arrived by train from Ukraine, as a preventive measure against coronavirus (COVID-19) at a railway station in Przemysl, Poland. March 10, 2020. Image provided by a third party. Patryk Ogorzalek / Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS. (AGENCJA GAZETA /)

They argue that during a confinement, its candidates have not been able to campaign adequately, while the president appears frequently on television to talk about the government’s efforts against the pandemic.

Before the suspension decreed on Wednesday, all former Polish presidents and several former prime ministers had advanced that they planned to boycott what they called a “pseudo-election.”

With information from . and AP

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Poland could prolong confinement, but does not prepare more drastic measures