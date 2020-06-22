The Adria Tour organized by the world number one in tennis Novak Djokovic in the Balkans does not win to annoyance: After the positive on COVID-19 of Grigor Dimitrov, This Monday it has been known that a second player, the Croatian Borna Coric, has also contracted the disease.

06/22/2020 at 10:50

CEST

Sport.es

Own Coric He has given the news on his social networks, assuring that, despite testing positive, he was fine and without symptoms, urging all those who have been with him recently to take the tests. “Hello everyone. I want to inform you that I have tested positive on COVID-19. I want to make sure that all those who have been in contact with me during the last days are tested! I am very sorry for the damage that may have been caused. I feel fine and I have no symptoms. Please stay safe and sound. Much love to all! “

The coach of Dimitrov and Djokovic’s coachAuthorized to return to Belgrade, they have also tested positive. And ATP is in ‘shock’.

Controversy over the lack of measures

This Sunday the final of the Adria Tour was suspended between the Serbian Novak Djokovic and the russian Andrey Rublev, after the announcement of the positive of Dimitrov.

The charity tournament organized by the number one in the world was giving much to talk about being played in full stadiums, without the sanitary protocol against Covid-19 that is being followed in much of Europe. Djokovic He defended on several occasions that the rules of the Serbian and Croatian governments have allowed these tournaments due to a not so great crisis in their countries.

However, Dimitrov’s positive alarms the tennis world, since the Bulgarian in recent days has played in two full stadiums in two different countries, in addition to playing several tennis matches. Even the world number 19 played a football and a basketball game with Djokovic, Zverev and more tennis players.

ATP This week he announced his schedule and return from the circuit, suspended from the beginning of March in Indian Wells, for mid-August, just after the announcement of the US Open to continue with his plans.