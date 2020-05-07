After suffering a series of defeats in the judicial arena, President Jair Twitter last Thursday (7) – a delegation of businessmen to the seat of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) with the objective of embarrassing the President of the Court, Minister Dias Toffoli, by alerting him to the risks of Brazil “becoming a Venezuela” with the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic on the economy. While facing wear and tear before public opinion, Bolsonaro sought to outsource responsibilities and share with the court the burden of the political, economic and health crisis that has shaken his government, assess members of the Supreme Court heard privately by Estadão.

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, in front of the Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília, this Thursday morning, 07

Photo: Gabriela Biló / Estadão Content

Among the businessmen who accompanied Bolsonaro were representatives from the textile, pharmaceutical, cement production, automobiles, energy, cement, machinery and footwear sectors, among others (see list below).

The movements of the President of the Republic were seen in court as “a media game” to play in the Court “a fault that is not hers”. According to Estadão, it caused discomfort especially the live broadcast of the meeting by Bolsonaro’s profile on Facebook – without previous knowledge of the Supreme Court. Toffoli’s interlocutors, however, note that, if Bolsonaro has no respect for the liturgy, the president of the STF had no way of not complying with the request for a hearing from the chief executive, in “the name of the institution”.

For a minister of the STF, even if Bolsonaro tries to share responsibilities for an eventual recession with the Judiciary, the role of Justice is not to make prior control of the validity of any government measure. “If the president opens segments, and this is questioned, the Judiciary will listen to science, health authorities, without prejudice to a consequentialist stance,” said the minister.

During the meeting, the government outlined a bleak scenario. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes sent the message that the “economy can disintegrate”, is losing “vital signs” and warned of the risk of shortages. Bolsonaro, for his part, showed concern about looting and popular demonstrations with the rise of unemployment. The strategy of the Planalto Palace is to loosen the social distance to reactivate the economy, although the country has not yet reached the top of the curve of infections and deaths caused by the new coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health.

“Economy is life. A country in which the economy does not move, expectations and the HDI (Human Development Index) go down there. We want Brazil to occupy a prominent place in the world,” said Bolsonaro, classified last month by the Washington Post, the worst world leader in coping with covid-19.

If the objective was to pressure the Supreme Court, Bolsonaro had to hear from Toffoli “messages” about governance. The president of the STF proposed a “crisis committee” to monitor the developments of the pandemic, in a subtle criticism of the lack of a centralized federal government policy. Toffoli also defended an exit “in a coordinated manner with states and municipalities” and recalled that the Constitution guarantees specific competences for the entities of the federation, something that the president himself seems to forget.

The minister’s message was interpreted by aides as a “tug on the ear” in Bolsonaro, who is in a tug of war with mayors and governors for the reopening of trade. Toffoli also defended Bolsonaro that measures to combat the new coronavirus should be taken based on scientific criteria

In addition to the delegation of businessmen, ministers Augusto Heleno, from the Institutional Security Office, Walter Braga Netto, from the Civil House, and Luiz Eduardo Ramos, from the Government Secretariat, also attended the meeting. The three were summoned to testify in the context of the investigation that investigates the accusations of political interference in the PF made by former minister Sérgio Moro against Bolsonaro.

MM_AG_PT_ASSET_1093870

As reported by the State, the government’s military ministers said they were offended by Minister Celso de Mello’s decision that the depositions be taken even by “coercive driving” or “under a stick”.

Other names that entered the Supreme Court’s radar also participated in the audience: the special secretary of Communication, Fabio Wajngarten, and the head of the special advisory board of the Presidency, Célio Faria. The two were cited in an order by Celso de Mello that ordered the delivery of the video of a ministerial meeting cited in testimony by Moro.

The meeting between Bolsonaro and businessmen with Toffoli was hastily summoned as the president of the Supreme addressed the court. The STF meets this afternoon for a plenary session that will discuss the sharing of customer data by telecommunications companies with the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The government measure was eventually suspended by Minister Rosa Weber.

This was not the only setback that the Court has imposed on the Plateau since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. Over the past few weeks, the Supreme Court has banned the Planalto Palace from running campaigns against social detachment, has prevented Bolsonaro from taking a name close to his family (Alexandre Ramagem) to the directorate-general of the Federal Police and decided that states and municipalities can adopt isolation measures to face the advancement of covid-19. Earlier, when speaking with supporters about the end of restriction measures adopted by governors, Bolsonaro said he cannot “go over” the Supreme. Apparently, the strategy is now different – to embarrass the Court.

Businessmen who accompanied Bolsonaro:



– Marco Polo de Mello Lopes, Executive President of Instituto Aço Brasil and Coordinator of the Coalition Industry

– Antonio Sérgio Martins Mello, Vice-President of the National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (ANFAVEA);

– Ciro Marino, Executive President of the Brazilian Chemical Industry Association (ABIQUIM) (videoconference)

– Elizabeth de Carvalhaes, Executive President of the Pharmaceutical Research Industry Association (INTERFARMA);

– Fernando Valente Pimentel, President of the Brazilian Association of the Textile and Clothing Industry (ABIT);

– Haroldo Ferreira, Executive President of the Brazilian Association of Footwear Industries (ABICALÇADOS);

– Humberto Barbato, Executive President of the Brazilian Electronic Electrical Industry Association (ABINEE) (videoconference)

– José Carlos Rodrigues Martins, President of the Brazilian Chamber of the Construction Industry (CBIC);

– José Ricardo Roriz Coelho, President of the Brazilian Plastic Industry Association (ABIPLAST);

– José Jorge do Nascimento Júnior, Executive President of the National Association of Product Manufacturers (videoconference)

– José Velloso Dias Cardoso, Executive President of the Brazilian Machinery and Equipment Industry Association (ABIMAQ) (videoconference)

– José Augusto de Castro, President of the Brazilian Foreign Trade Association (AEB) (videoconference)

– Paulo Camillo Penna, President of the National Union of the Portland Cement Industry (ABCP);

– Reginaldo Arcuri, Executive President of the FarmaBrasil Group (FARMABRASIL) (videoconference);

– Synésio Batista da Costa, President of the Brazilian Association of Toy Manufacturers (ABRINQ).

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

.