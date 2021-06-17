After defeating several Mexicans, Pacquiao bets on him to be world champion

Manny Pacquiao defeated several Mexicans in his magnificent career. Now he has one of them as a protégé. Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz became the first boxer from that nation signed by the Filipino promoter and his goal is to become world champion and, incidentally, pay tribute to the legend.

Cruz faces Francisco “Bandido” Vargas this Saturday (Showtime) in a train wreck that must steal the show and produce a meeting of the highest level of action due to the crossing of styles and Mexican blood that comes from both sides.

