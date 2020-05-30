The classic defeat against Bayern Munich is already a turning point for Borussia Dortmund. The club is now getting ready to pick up the German Championship spotlight, Paderborn, this Sunday at 1pm (Brasília time). The game takes place in the Benteler Arena. Fox Sports broadcasts the match.

Borussia Dortmund has two wins and one loss after the Bundesliga return (Photo: Martin Meissner / .)

BREATHING APPARATUS

The home team arrives for the match with the rope around their neck and is already practically lowered. With 19 points, only a miracle saved the team from falling to the German second division.

Coach Steffen Baumgart will not have the suspended Klaus Gjasula, suspended, and defender Luca Kilian, who is injured.

– We found an opponent whose quality we don’t need to talk about. Borussia Dortmund is one of the best teams in Germany – said Baumgart.

WELL FURTHER TITLE

After the 1-0 loss to Bayern in the last round, the title shot was virtually extinct at Signal Iduna Park. The club is now seven points behind the Bavarian team, with only six games remaining to finish the competition.

Coach Lucien Favre will have absences for the match. Striker Erling Haaland has a knee injury and will not face Paderborn. Defensive midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud also suffered a knee injury and is out of action this season. In addition to these two, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Nico Schulz and Marco Reus, who were already out due to injury, still cannot play.

– We want to continue as we were in the second half of the season, as we did after the coronavirus restart, as we did against Schalke, Wolfsburg and even Bayern – said Favre.

PROBABLE TIMES

Paderborn: Zingergie; Jans, Hunemeier, Schonlau and Collins; Antwi-Adjei, Vasiliadis, Ritter and Proger; Srbeny and Mamba.

Borussia Dortmund: Burki; Piszczek, Hummels and Akanji; Hakimi, Witsel, Emre Can and Guerreiro; Sancho, Perigo and Brandt.

DREAMING CHAMPIONS, GLADBACH RECEIVES UNION BERLIN

In Mönchengladbach, the other Borussia enters the field this Sunday. The alvinegro club faces Union Berlin at home at 10am (Brasília time). ESPN Brasil broadcasts the match.

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi and Bensebaini; Kramer, Nauhaus, Hofmann, Stindl and Thuram; Plea.

Union Berlin: Gikiewicz; Subotic, Schlotterbeck and Friedrich; Trimmel, Gentner, Mees and Ryerson; Bulter, Andersson and Ingvartsen.

