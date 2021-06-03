After Criss Angel, another ex-boyfriend of Belinda removes the tattoo in her honor

In addition, through his Instagram account, the tattoo artist Tanke Rules confirmed that he was in charge of covering the singer’s tattoo. “I was lucky enough to cover a tattoo for my company @lupilloriveraofficial, guess what it was?” He wrote next to a photo in which he appears with the interpreter, in addition to adding the hashtags #lupillorivera #belinda #belindapop #christiannodal #nodal #tatuaje # tattoobelinda #ciudadguzman #jalisco.

A few days ago the illusionist Criss Angel reappeared on Instagram with a photograph of his naked torso, but to the surprise of his followers, the magician erased all traces of his romance with the singer and changed the tattoo where “Beli” used to be read for the word “God” (God), a situation that the fans of the actress also interpreted as Criss’s reaction to the commitment of Belinda and Chrisrian Nodal.

Criss Angel (I8nstagram / Criss Angel)

Belinda and Criss Angel met in 2016 during a trip the singer made to Las Vegas. The couple began to attract the attention of the public when the interpreter of In the dark shared on her Instagram account the video of a magic act of the famous illusionist with her.

In February 2017, when it was finally announced that they had a love relationship, the magician showed off his tattoo on social networks.