A county in north china, to 140 kilometers from Bejing, has been isolated and its nearly 400 thousand inhabitants, confined to their homes after more than a dozen cases linked to the outbreak have been detected in the capital’s main market, local media reported today.

This is the county of Anxin, in the province of Hebei, in which they have registered 13 new confirmed cases and 5 asymptomatic (which China does not add to the confirmed ones) since the outbreak was detected in the capital almost three weeks ago, according to the local newspaper “Jiefang Daily“

County health officials called the situation “extremely serious” and indicated that movement restrictions were necessary to prevent the virus from reaching other parts and spreading from Anxin.

The residents they will not be able to leave their houses unless need to go to the hospital or work on jobs of prevention or control of the epidemic.

Non-residents in the county towns, as well as vehicles, will not be able to access them and each family must assign a person to go shopping or other essential activities.

According to a circular from the local governmentThe county began imposing temporary transportation restriction measures on June 18 to “reduce the route of contagion.”

After 55 days without new infections, Bejing detected the last June 11 an outbreak of coronavirus in the market for Xinfadi, the main food of the city.

The capital has since imposed strict measures to prevent the spread of the outbreak, which on June 18 was considered “under control”, although new cases have continued to appear in recent days – the vast majority related to the market – but in smaller measure than during the peak that was reached the weekend of June 13 and 14.

The city authorities have since then launched a massive campaign to carry out coronavirus tests on the inhabitants of the capital, which until yesterday had already reached 8 million people, about a third of its population.

