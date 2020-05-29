By Rodolfo León

0 COMMENTS

05/29/2020 1:59 pm

We are getting closer to the “new reality”, but what exactly does this mean? At least in Japan, means that you will no longer be able to scream inside the amusement parks, this in order to prevent a greater number of infections. However, this new standard is not as simple as it seems, as there are also a number of important guidelines to consider.

The Association of East and West Japan Theme Parks confirmed that this rule will impact more than 30 amusement park operators. Along with this new regulation we also have some other basic rules such as social distancing, disinfection zones, temperature control, and of course, the mandatory use of masks.

As reported CNN, it is strictly forbidden to shout or encourage other users within these attractions. Similarly, conversations between visitors and operating personnel should be as short as possible. The latter will have the option of communicating through pantomime or some other means of communication. Similarly, the fights mounted between heroes and villains will be suspended, this in order to prevent attendees from starting to scream with excitement.

All these rules apply in the same way for all amusement parks, but it is also possible that each park takes its own sanitary measures, depending on the severity of the situation in its area.

Via: Japan Times

All this will come to Netflix in June 2020.



The producers of FFVII Remake want to see more theories about the end of the game

Rodolfo León

Editor at atomix.vg

Gamer, cinephile and lover of pop culture.

Twitter: @remi_leon

.