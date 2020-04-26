Some of the measures will be to prohibit the entrance to pregnant women, children and older adults; In addition, the use of mouth covers will be mandatory.

Héctor Ulises García Nieto, administrator of the Central de Abasto of Mexico City, informed that the sanitary measures will be reinforced, after infections of Covid-19 appeared between the merchants.

Among the actions to be carried out is a sanitary intervention to prevent the spread of the virus.

In addition, suspicious cases will be located and followed up with the participation of 400 elements, including medical personnel, technicians and health promoters.

“Tours will be carried out to detect areas of high contagion in the commercial warehouses of each market and Triage tents will be installed for the inspection of infected people and as far as possible tests will be practiced ”, he added by videoconference.

Further, about 200 offices will be placed for emergent attention to the population, mainly to the workers of the Central de Abasto and with this, it is possible to follow up on all the cases that are detected.

Additionally, it was informed that the preventive Administrative Regulation will be issued for the proper operation of the Mexico City Supply Center during the period of Sanitary Emergency derived from Covid-19.

“This, in order to guarantee sanitary and preventive measures in transportation, supply, operation, mobility, care of workers, visitors, as well as merchandise,” he added.

García Nieto reported that operations will be strengthened in general accesses, toll areas, shopper aisles, pedestrian walkways to take the temperature, and supply antibacterial gel.

The entrance to pregnant women, children and older adults is prohibited, the use of face masks will be compulsory, the warehouses will be disinfected permanently and access by private vehicle will only be allowed for two people maximum. (Notimex)