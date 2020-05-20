Ventures related to medical and health issues will grow among startups in Mexico due to the Covid-19 pandemic, specialists in the field agreed. A device that allows doctors and nurses to approach intubated patients without risk, special textiles for mouth covers, among other inventions, are already in the process of being patented, said Kiyoshi Tsuru, an expert in intellectual property and entrepreneurship. Read They come out of the running of the bulls with a new business

Although he did not reveal more details of the inventions, since they are in the process of patenting them, he assured that in Mexico various startups with a focus on health will emerge.

Entrepreneurs will find a new opportunity to do business. Photo: Reforma

“We have been seeing many innovators who are implementing solutions especially for health professionals.

“It is very important because they are inventions that save lives, which are already being implemented. That technology is going to be important, because at an initial stage we are told by entrepreneurs who want to donate the inventions to health professionals in Mexico and the world, but there will be a second stage in which they could do business, “said Tsuru.

Javier Ávila, director of the Business Incubator of the UNAM Faculty of Engineering, commented that startups have the agility, due to their structure, to change the nature of the ventures.

“The Covid-19 crisis has pushed Mexican entrepreneurs to seek health solutions, due to the flexibility that a startup naturally has. Currently we have entrepreneurs who are already working on creating face masks, face shields, fans, algorithms detection of shortages in hospitals for supply, “said the researcher at UNAM.

