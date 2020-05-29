UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones asked the organization’s president Dana White the release of his contract after the failed negotiation of a possible fight with Francis Ngannou.

Yesterday, White he told the press that Jones vs. Ngannou it won’t happen because Jones He asked for a large sum to finalize the fight. Jones, got mad at the president of UFC for “lying to fans” about the potential numbers that were discussed for the fight with the Cameroonian.

The afternoon of this Friday, Jones he increased his criticism for the way that UFC I handle the situation. In a series of tweets, Jones again criticized White for your comments on pay, and now, I request to terminate your contractual relationship with UFC.

If you’re going to stick to these lies, I’m going to stick to defending myself. Please have your lawyer Hunter Campbell release those text messages. – Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Don’t be a fucking liar, my reputation has already taking enough hits. I don’t need this bullshit Dana. I never asked for Diante Wilder‘s numbers. And how about since Diante is making 30 million, we settle for half of that. Since you said I’m the goat and everything. – Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

I don’t even make half of half of what Diante Wilder makes. If my reputation causes you to undervalue me this much. Just go ahead and release me from my @Ufc contract altogether. I’m sure some promoter somewhere will be more than happy to pick me up. – Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Jones is number one pound for pound of MMA in the eyes of many fans and the press, the great fighter of the sport who has perhaps been seen in the sport. He has dominated the semi-complete division for years and now wants to move up to the full weights. Himself, considering differences in compensation. It seems not to be the case. At this time, it is difficult to say whether the differences can be repaired.